Fatal Accident in Coshocton County

One person is dead following an accident Sunday in Coshocton County, Sheriff’s deputies said they believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

It happened just before 7pm on US 36 near Township Road 1159 in Bethlehem Township.

Deputies said 30-year-old Shannon Ziegler of Warsaw was traveling west on US 36 when she left the right side of the road and overcorrected, going left of center and striking a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Thomas Wiegand, of Dover in a head on collision.

Wiegand had two passengers in his vehicle, 62-year-old Elizabeth Wiegand and 74-year-old Mary Paris of Portland, Oregon. All occupants of Wiegand’s vehicle had to be extricated by mechanical means.

Thomas and Elizabeth Wiegand were both flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Ziegler was also flown by medical helicopter to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

Mary Paris was transported by emergency squad to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

This accident is still an on-going investigation being conducted by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office and the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.