DII East District Girls Golf Sectionals

The Division II East District Sectionals took place Monday with the Sheridan Generals taking top honors at the Jaycees Golf Course.

The top five teams and top five individuals from a non qualifying team will advance to the district competition.

Meg Saffell led the Generals by shooting an 83. Fellow senior Megan Cornwell shot an 84. Shauna White delivered an 85 and Morgan Wamer an 88 on the day.

Individual golfers qualifying for a district bid include Crooksville’s Riley McKenzie who was tied for number one golfer of the day. She shot a 77.