County Commissioners Discuss Sewer Expansion at National Road Industrial Park

Local News
Natalie Comer

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County County Commissioners met today to discuss a project that would expand a sewer system in the county. 

Morgan Coast, Engineer at Vaughn, Coast and Vaughn talked about the sewer expansion that would serve the National Road Industrial Park and how it would benefit the community and surrounding areas. 

“Industrial Park could bring new jobs to the county, a significant amount of jobs to the county so it’s important to try and provide sewer facilities and water facilities for that area to help with the county’s industrial development,” Coast said.

Currently, the project is in the planning stage. Engineers and project managers have evaluated alternatives and provided an update to the county commissioners. 

“The design is focused on Industrial Park at the moment, but it can serve all the way out to Norwich. From the airport to Norwich,” Coast said.

The project is estimated to take between 18 and 24 months once started. 

Tagged
