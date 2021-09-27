Boys DII East District Sectional Golf Results

The Division II East District Sectional Golf Tournament got underway Monday. The top four teams and top fgour individual qualifiers of non-qualifying teams will move onto the districts.

At the Cadiz Country Club Maysville finished second in team play. The Panthers’ Connor Larimer led the team shooting an 84 on the day. Owen Lutz finished with an 82. Jett Jerles shot an 87, Matt Harper added an 86.

Meadowbrook ended the day in fourth place. Senior Cole Eltrhringham shot an 84. Damon Baier a 92 and Ben Coss a 89. Owen Dennis the sophomore shot an 89.

Cambridge’s season has come to an end. However, senior Adam Smith will advance as an individual shooting an 82.

During East District Sectional play at River Greens Golf Course John Glenn will continue their season. They finished in fourth place.

Owen Van Fossen shot an 81. Freshman Noah Dever ended the day with a 77. Adam Johnson shot a 91 and Braden Rice shot an 86.

As a team West Muskingum finished their season in fifth place. Two of their golfers were good enough to advance as individuals to the districts. Sophomore Jack Porter shot a 76 and Jacob Allen shot an 81.

Ridgewood also saw their season come to a close as a team. They did have an individual advance. Charlie Kilpatrick will advance shooting a 77.

Philo and Morgan’s seasons also ended. The Electrics finished in 9th and the Raiders 11th.