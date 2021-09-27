Updated on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. High 81°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Isolated Storm. Warm. Low 62°

TUESDAY: Early Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and breezy start to the new work week across SE Ohio, with highs around 80 this afternoon. Sustained winds will be between 10 to 20 mph, especially this afternoon, along with gusts of 30 mph at times. Skies will be partly cloudy, with the most sunshine during the middle of the day.

Skies will see an increase in cloud cover during the overnight, as an upper level disturbance moves in from the northwest. This will also bring a few showers, perhaps an isolated storm. If a storm forms, small hail will be possible. The clouds and southerly flow will keep temperatures well above average, with lows only dropping into the lower 60s this afternoon.

An isolated shower/thunder chance will linger into the morning on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise, with highs topping off in the upper 70s.

As we end the month of September, temperatures will once again remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and we will continue to see the warmth into the fist couple days of October. Rain chances will begin to return this weekend, with the best chance occurring on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

