Thompson scheduled to start as Chicago hosts St. Louis

Sports
Associated Press7

St. Louis Cardinals (86-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-88, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +142, Cardinals -163; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and St. Louis will face off on Sunday.

The Cubs are 39-41 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .231.

The Cardinals have gone 44-36 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .410 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-5. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his seventh victory and Harrison Bader went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Codi Heuer registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 43 extra base hits and is batting .225.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 173 hits and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .263 batting average, 8.27 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Cardinals: 10-0, .290 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).

Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mahle expected to start as Reds host the Nationals

Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Associated Press

Soler, Braves win 10-8 in 10 innings to eliminate Padres

Associated Press