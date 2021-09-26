The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1 2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2 3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3 4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6 5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5 6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4 7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8 8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12 10. Florida 3-1 1019 11 11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10 12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13 13. BYU 4-0 748 15 14. Michigan 4-0 677 19 15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7 16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17 17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20 18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22 19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 – 20. UCLA 3-1 316 24 21. Baylor 4-0 233 – 22. Auburn 3-1 197 23 23. NC State 3-1 145 – 24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 – 25. Clemson 2-2 138 9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.