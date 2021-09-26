Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates (57-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-74, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Max Kranick (1-3, 7.28 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -200, Pirates +170; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will face off on Sunday.

The Phillies are 47-33 on their home turf. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Pirates are 23-56 on the road. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .374.

The Phillies won the last meeting 3-0. Ranger Suarez earned his seventh victory and Matt Vierling went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Wil Crowe registered his eighth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 82 RBIs and is batting .310.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 88 RBIs and is batting .293.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Archie Bradley: (oblique), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

