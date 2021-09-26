Ohtani hits consecutive triples, Angels rout Mariners 14-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani tripled in his first two at-bats and the Los Angeles Angels routed Seattle 14-1 on Saturday night, ending the Mariners’ six-game winning streak and damaging their playoff chances.

Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven strong innings in relief and the Angels scored eight runs in the third as Seattle dropped three games out in the AL wild-card chase with seven to play.

Boston and New York are tied atop the wild-card standings, with Toronto two games back in the race for two spots.

Ohtani scored two runs and had three RBIs to raise his season total to 98. He tripled twice off starter Tyler Anderson, then was walked in his next two plate appearances. The two-way star has walked 13 times in the last four games, tying a major league record. The others who drew 13 free passes in a four-game span were Babe Ruth (1930), Bryce Harper (2016) and Yasmani Grandal (2021).

Diaz (1-0) allowed just three hits and one earned run to get his first major league win.

Peter Bourjos was the last Angels player to hit consecutive triples on April 26, 2011, against Oakland.

Jared Walsh was 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Angels, and Brandon Marsh scored four times. Luis Rengifo hit a solo homer in the second inning.

Anderson (7-10), acquired by the Mariners from Pittsburgh in July, had a rough start. He allowed nine earned runs on nine hits in two-plus innings.

Angels starter Jaime Barria left after just 24 pitches and two innings due to arm fatigue.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Mike Trout (calf strain) is done for the season. He injured his calf on May 17 and wasn’t able to return but said he’s close to 100% and should have a normal offseason workout routine.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzalez (9-5, 4.01) has won a career-best eight consecutive decisions and is 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA in his last 13 starts since July 9.

Angels: Ohtani (9-2, 3.28) seeks his 10th win in his final home start of the season. He will bat as well. He could pitch one more time after Sunday, which would be in Seattle.

