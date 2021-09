Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.