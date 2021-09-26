Deputy Involved Shooting in Coshocton

Deputies with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting Saturday night.

Deputies were called to the Roscoe School at 301 North Whitewoman Street just before 11pm, for reports of a subject kicking in a door and entering the building.

Once at the scene the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies encountered a subject now known to be 32-year-old Luke Longeretta, of Coshocton.

Authorities said the deputies tried to take Longeretta into custody but a altercation ensued, in which Longeretta gained control of a deputy’s weapon.

The sheriff’s office said Longeretta continued to resist arrest and pointed the firearm at deputies, requiring a deputy to take evasive action and discharge his firearm.

Deputies began to administer CPR, however Longeretta was pronounced dead at Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The deputies involved in this incident are on administrative leave and their names will be withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.