8th Annual Fly-In and Cruise-In at the Zanesville Municipal Airport

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 8th annual Fly-In and Cruise-In was held yesterday at the Zanesville Municipal Airport by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Vintage Chapter 22.

EAA Vintage Chapter 22 is a 501(C)3 non-profit that keeps vintage aviation alive through restoration and flying of antique and classic aircraft, according to its website.

The event allowed people to fly on the Ford Tri-Motor Spirit of Port Clinton or ride on the biplane. Anthony Morozowsky, Vice President of the EAA Vintage Chapter 22 in Zanesville gave an estimate on how many rides were completed and how many cars were a part of the People’s Choice Best of Show Award for the two best cars.

“We’ve given eight rides and it hauls 11 people in the Tri-Motor. We’ve got a biplane that will be coming in just a little bit that’s been given rides since this morning and he’s already given four flights,” Morozowsky said. “We’ve also got about 200 show cars that are already here so it’s going pretty good.”

Morozowsky talked more about the event and how it turned out.

“Today has been a really good turn out. I think we were all expecting it to rain all week and it’s held up for us. We’ve got a really good car show going on and airplanes are flying in,” Morozowsky said. “We’ve run out of all breakfast food and now we’re serving lunch. The Big Band Schubach was playing here from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and it’s just been a really good time so far.”

There was also a Jet Engine Powered Thunder Buggy, engines and military uniforms on display, food and much more. Morozowsky, along with the EAA Vintage Chapter 22, would like to thank everyone who came out to participate.