Updated on Sunday, September 26th 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT
Monday: Sunny with a high of 81°.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower primarily in the morning. High of 79°.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 76°.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 74°.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 73°.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 73°.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 74°.
DISCUSSION:
High pressure will be building in over the East which will funnel in some warmer air into Ohio. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels while dewpoints remain comfortable. Early-to-Midweek, a backdoor cold front will push through from the East which will drop temperatures slightly below average with drier dewpoints as well.
Connect with me:
Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx
Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol
E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com