7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol614876

Updated on Sunday, September 26th 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny with a high of 81°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower primarily in the morning. High of 79°.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 76°.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 74°.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 73°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 73°.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 74°.

DISCUSSION:

High pressure will be building in over the East which will funnel in some warmer air into Ohio. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels while dewpoints remain comfortable. Early-to-Midweek, a backdoor cold front will push through from the East which will drop temperatures slightly below average with drier dewpoints as well. 

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

