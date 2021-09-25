Smith, Princeton defense handcuff Stetson in another shutout

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Cole Smith threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores to help Princeton beat Stetson 63-0 on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-0) have outscored the opposition 95-0 to start the season. The last time the Tigers didn’t allow a point in two straight games was in 1965, beating Colgate 27-0 and Penn 51-0.

The 63-point outing was Princeton’s highest scoring point total since a 65-22 win at Brown on Oct. 19, 2019.

Jacob Birmelin, Dylan Classi and Andrei Iosivas each caught a touchdown passe from Smith.

John Seter threw for 83 yards for Stetson (2-1). The Hatters hadn’t been shutout since Sept. 13, 2014 when Mercer beat them 49-0.

