Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Ryan 32, Archbishop Carroll 6

Beaver Area 21, Seton-LaSalle 7

Bishop Canevin 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Somerset 24

Bishop Shanahan 49, Penn Wood 8

Bonner-Prendergast 28, Philadelphia West Catholic 7

Cardinal O’Hara 21, Lansdale Catholic 0

Central Bucks South 28, Neshaminy 27

Chester 38, Oxford 21

Clairton 38, Riverview 0

Cowanesque Valley 50, Columbia-Montour 12

Delaware Valley 39, Abington Heights 7

Erie McDowell 49, Erie 12

Exeter 42, West York 0

Frankford 29, Benjamin Franklin 0

Greenville 50, Kennedy Catholic 14

Harrisburg 34, Carlisle 14

Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 7

Imhotep Charter 50, Gratz 7

Kiski School 35, Peddie, N.J. 26

La Salle 38, McDonogh School, Md. 14

Latin Charter 28, West Philadelphia 8

Mid Valley 42, Scranton Holy Cross 6

North Schuylkill 60, Pen Argyl 27

Palmyra 35, Milton Hershey 14

Penn-Trafford 54, Shaler 14

Pope John Paul II 49, Upper Perkiomen 0

Portage Area 49, Conemaugh Valley 13

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 48, Germantown Academy 27

Rustin 16, Downingtown East 14

St. John’s, D.C. 38, Archbishop Wood 0

The Hill School 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 21

Troy 21, Wellsboro 0

Western Beaver 22, Summit Academy 0

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Pittston Area 21

Wilmington 54, Lakeview 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com