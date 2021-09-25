Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press4

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Ryan 32, Archbishop Carroll 6

Beaver Area 21, Seton-LaSalle 7

Bishop Shanahan 49, Penn Wood 8

Bonner-Prendergast 28, Philadelphia West Catholic 7

Cardinal O’Hara 21, Lansdale Catholic 0

Central Bucks South 28, Neshaminy 27

Chester 38, Oxford 21

Clairton 38, Riverview 0

Cowanesque Valley 50, Columbia-Montour 12

Delaware Valley 39, Abington Heights 7

Erie McDowell 49, Erie 12

Exeter 42, West York 0

Frankford 29, Benjamin Franklin 0

Greenville 50, Kennedy Catholic 14

Harrisburg 34, Carlisle 14

Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 7

Imhotep Charter 50, Gratz 7

Kiski School 35, Peddie, N.J. 26

La Salle 38, McDonogh School, Md. 14

Latin Charter 28, West Philadelphia 8

Mid Valley 42, Scranton Holy Cross 6

North Schuylkill 60, Pen Argyl 27

Palmyra 35, Milton Hershey 14

Penn-Trafford 54, Shaler 14

Pope John Paul II 49, Upper Perkiomen 0

Portage Area 49, Conemaugh Valley 13

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 48, Germantown Academy 27

St. John’s, D.C. 38, Archbishop Wood 0

The Hill School 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 21

Western Beaver 22, Summit Academy 0

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Pittston Area 21

Wilmington 54, Lakeview 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press

Dominant Usyk ends Joshua’s 2nd reign as heavyweight champ

Associated Press

NC State holds on in double OT, stuns No. 9 Clemson 27-21

Associated Press