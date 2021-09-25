Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belleville East 9, Alton 6

Benton 41, West Frankfort 0

Bismarck-Henning 42, Fithian Oakwood 14

Bogan 28, Chicago Vocational 6

Cary-Grove 42, Prairie Ridge 7

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 20, DuSable 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12

Chicago Sullivan 14, Lindblom 8

East St. Louis 48, Living Word Christian School, Mo. 2

East St. Louis 48, O’Fallon 2

Edwards County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Freeport (Aquin) 42, Biggsville West Central 0

Kenwood 42, Westinghouse 0

Knoxville 48, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 8

Martinsville 45, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0

Mendota 43, Hall 34

Milford 48, Amboy 46

Mt. Carmel 48, Lawrenceville 0

Newton 32, Red Hill 8

Orangeville 57, South Beloit 24

Pawnee 64, West Prairie 6

Rich Township 31, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21

St. Bede 34, Riverdale 21

Thornton Fractional South 33, Reavis 11

Tremont 28, Madison 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

