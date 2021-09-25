Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Ryan 32, Archbishop Carroll 6

Beaver Area 21, Seton-LaSalle 7

Bonner-Prendergast 28, Philadelphia West Catholic 7

Cardinal O’Hara 21, Lansdale Catholic 0

Central Bucks South 28, Neshaminy 27

Chester 38, Oxford 21

Clairton 38, Riverview 0

Cowanesque Valley 50, Columbia-Montour 12

Delaware Valley 39, Abington Heights 7

Erie McDowell 49, Erie 12

Greenville 50, Kennedy Catholic 14

Harrisburg 34, Carlisle 14

La Salle 38, McDonogh School, Md. 14

Mid Valley 42, Scranton Holy Cross 6

North Schuylkill 60, Pen Argyl 27

Palmyra 35, Milton Hershey 14

Penn-Trafford 54, Shaler 14

Pope John Paul II 49, Upper Perkiomen 0

Portage Area 49, Conemaugh Valley 13

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 48, Germantown Academy 27

St. John’s, D.C. 38, Archbishop Wood 0

Western Beaver 22, Summit Academy 0

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Pittston Area 21

Wilmington 54, Lakeview 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

