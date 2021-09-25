PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 19
Abingdon 34, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 12
Algonquin (Jacobs) 27, Huntley 17
Amundsen 37, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 12
Andrew 31, Lincoln Way Central 7
Arcola 59, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 20
Athens 86, Riverton 51
Auburn 41, Pleasant Plains 19
Aurora (East) 24, Streamwood 17
Aurora Christian 48, Chicago Christian 0
Bartlett 43, Bensenville (Fenton) 0
Bartonville (Limestone) 36, East Peoria 22
Batavia 21, Glenbard North 20
Beardstown 21, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6
Belvidere 14, Rockford Jefferson 6
Belvidere North 24, Rockford Auburn 14
Bethalto Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24
Bloomington 40, Richwoods 7
Breese Central 40, East Alton-Wood River 6
Breese Mater Dei 28, Quincy Notre Dame 7
Bremen 14, Oak Forest 6
Brother Rice 44, De La Salle 14
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54, Galva 8
Byron 49, North Boone 7
Carbondale 1, Cahokia 0
Carlinville 48, Staunton 13
Carterville 35, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Casey-Westfield 29, Robinson 0
Centralia 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28
Chaminade, Mo. 64, Granite City 7
Champaign St. Thomas More 64, Metro-East Lutheran 6
Chatham Glenwood 42, Normal University 7
Chester 48, Trenton Wesclin 6
Chicago (Clark) 52, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 0
Chicago (Lane) 27, Curie 0
Chicago Little Village def. Corliss, forfeit
Clifton Central 2, Watseka (coop) 0
Coal City 24, Lisle 12
Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22
Conant 42, Fremd 30
Crystal Lake Central 48, Dundee-Crown 20
Crystal Lake South 44, Burlington Central 26
Dakota 16, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 8
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6
Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 13, Oregon 6
Decatur MacArthur 46, Springfield Lanphier 0
Decatur St. Teresa 28, Clinton 22
Deerfield 28, Vernon Hills 14
Dixon 53, Winnebago 26
Downers North 42, Proviso West 0
Downers South 16, Proviso East 0
Downs Tri-Valley 40, Heyworth 12
DuQuoin 55, Pinckneyville 0
Dupo 36, Carlyle 28
Effingham 27, Taylorville 7
El Paso-Gridley 28, Colfax Ridgeview 27
Elgin 20, West Chicago 18
Eureka 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Evanston Township 38, New Trier 24
Evergreen Park 14, Argo 13
Fairbury Prairie Central 12, Illinois Valley Central 7
Fairfield 30, Carmi White County 28
Farmington 53, Macomb 6
Foreman 22, Clemente 8
Forreston 52, Galena 20
Freeburg 21, Columbia 14
Galesburg 35, Quincy 9
Geneva 29, St. Charles North 26, OT
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Rock Falls 0
Gilman Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20
Glenbard South 34, Larkin 7
Glenbard West 56, Addison Trail 0
Glenbrook South 42, Niles West 14
Grayslake Central 35, Grant 26
Greenfield-Northwestern 36, Winchester (West Central) 30
Greenville 49, Litchfield 16
Gurnee Warren 41, Stevenson 3
Hamilton County 38, Eldorado 14
Hampshire 28, McHenry 14
Harrisburg 30, Massac County 22, OT
Hersey 80, Elk Grove 0
Hillcrest 14, Tinley Park 2
Hinsdale Central 38, Oak Park River Forest 20
Hinsdale South 24, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14
Hoffman Estates 33, Barrington 28
Homewood-Flossmoor 33, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Hononegah 16, Rockford Boylan 14
IC Catholic def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit
Jacksonville 55, Springfield Southeast 6
Johnston City 19, Flora 0
Joliet Catholic 41, Crete-Monee 27
Kaneland 42, Woodstock 7
Kankakee (McNamara) 77, Elmwood Park 7
Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12
Kewanee 49, Princeton 21
Kirkland Hiawatha 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Lake Forest def. Waukegan, forfeit
Lake Zurich 56, Zion Benton 7
Lakes Community 34, Grayslake North 28
Lemont 61, Thornton Fractional North 6
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7
Lincoln Way West 42, Stagg 6
Lincoln-Way East 21, Bolingbrook 13
Lisle (Benet Academy) 41, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7
Lockport 42, Sandburg 0
Loyola 27, Fenwick 24
Machesney Park Harlem 20, Rockford East 0
Mahomet-Seymour 48, Charleston 10
Maine South 41, Glenbrook North 0
Maine West 48, Maine East 6
Manteno 42, Streator 28
Marion 44, Mount Vernon 7
Marist 37, Marmion 14
Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville Jersey 36
Metamora 45, Dunlap 14
Metea Valley 24, Waubonsie Valley 13
Milledgeville 48, Alden-Hebron 16
Moline 56, Rock Island Alleman 0
Momence 34, Dwight 6
Monmouth United 44, Stark County 22
Monmouth-Roseville 18, Rockridge 15
Monticello 42, Pontiac 12
Montini 39, Leo 32
Morris 42, Marengo 0
Morrison 12, Sherrard 6
Mt. Zion 27, Lincoln 22
Mundelein 14, Libertyville 6
Murphysboro/Elverado 35, Herrin 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 20, Naperville Central 17, 2OT
Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21
Nashville 54, Alton Marquette 0
Nazareth 41, Carmel 0
New Berlin 35, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6
Niles North 30, Highland Park 7
Niles Notre Dame 13, St. Viator 7
Normal Community 48, Champaign Central 0
Normal West 29, Peoria Notre Dame 22
North-Mac 48, Pittsfield 2
Oak Lawn Richards 33, Oak Lawn Community 13
Olney (Richland County) 48, Marshall 24
Oswego 41, Minooka 28
Oswego East 27, Aurora (West Aurora) 7
Ottawa 13, Woodstock North 6
Ottawa Marquette 62, Hope Academy 42
Palatine 34, Schaumburg 0
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0
Paris 3, Hillsboro 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 6
Payton 28, Kennedy 0
Pekin 34, Canton 0
Peoria (H.S.) 30, Champaign Centennial 20
Plainfield Central 16, Joliet West 0
Plainfield East 48, Joliet Central 0
Plainfield North 31, Yorkville 3
Plainfield South 41, Romeoville 27
Plano 27, Johnsburg 26
Polo def. Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW), forfeit
Princeville def. Lewistown, forfeit
Prospect 17, Buffalo Grove 14
Providence 35, Woodstock Marian 33
Red Bud 34, Sparta 0
Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 6
Richmond-Burton 55, Sandwich 6
Riverside-Brookfield 35, St. Edward 17
Rochelle def. Harvard, forfeit
Rochester 63, Springfield 20
Rock Island 40, East Moline United 6
Rockford Guilford 14, Freeport 0
Rolling Meadows 41, Wheeling 6
Round Lake 26, North Chicago 8
Rushville-Industry 34, Illini West (Carthage) 12
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Eisenhower 7
Salem 32, Roxana 19
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Shelbyville 21, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Shepard 27, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
South Elgin 41, Glenbard East 7
St. Ignatius 27, Chicago Mt. Carmel 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Stanford Olympia 36
St. Laurence 27, DePaul College Prep 21
St. Rita 34, St. Patrick 0
Steinmetz 28, Orr 14
Sterling 31, Geneseo 0
Sterling Newman 26, Bureau Valley 14
Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16
Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20
Sullivan 24, Macon Meridian 14
Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0
Taft 21, Morgan Park 19
Tolono Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Tri-County def. Argenta-Oreana, forfeit
Triad 31, Highland 26
Tuscola 20, Moweaqua Central A&M 14
Unity/Seymour Co-op 14, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 13
Vandalia 55, Gillespie 34
Washington 35, Morton 14
Wauconda 24, Antioch 13
Westville 55, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 26
Wheaton Academy 47, Ridgewood 0
Wheaton North 41, Lake Park 7
Wheaton Warrenville South 24, St. Charles East 7
Whitney Young 46, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 0
Williamsville 21, Maroa-Forsyth 14
Willowbrook 36, Leyden 7
Wilmington 41, Herscher 7
York 14, Lyons 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com