PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 34, Tennessee, Tenn. 14

Amelia County 63, Bluestone 0

Amherst County 35, Jefferson Forest 13

Appomattox 63, Dan River 12

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Catholic High School of Va Beach 8

Bassett 48, William Byrd 9

Battlefield 16, Osbourn 0

Bayside 16, Landstown 0

Benedictine def. Woodrow Wilson, D.C., forfeit

Bishop O’Connell 32, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6

Brentsville 23, Meridian High School 20

Broad Run 44, Woodgrove 0

Broadwater Academy 38, Brunswick Academy 12

Brunswick, Md. 52, Rock Ridge 8

Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0

Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0

Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12

Central of Lunenburg 49, Randolph-Henry 8

Chancellor 30, Eastern View 16

Chantilly 35, George Marshall 6

Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7

Christiansburg 63, Radford 0

Churchland 7, Norview 0

Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12

Clover Hill 48, Huguenot 40

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0

Culpeper 22, Caroline 0

Deep Creek 33, Grassfield 10

Dinwiddie 46, Colonial Heights 0

E.C. Glass 35, Liberty-Bedford 0

Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24

Forest Park 25, Potomac 22, 2OT

Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16

Franklin 45, Windsor 0

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6

GW-Danville 61, Patrick County 12

Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21

Glen Allen 13, Hermitage 6

Glenvar 28, Carroll County 0

Graham 28, Galax 0

Grayson County 15, Marion 9

Green Run 68, First Colonial 8

Greenbrier Christian 34, Chincoteague 13

Halifax County 21, Martinsville 16

Hampton 19, Warwick 6

Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Lightridge 12

Hidden Valley 28, Franklin County 21

Holston 21, Eastside 12

Honaker 34, Grundy 28

Independence 40, Dominion 0

Indian River 41, Nansemond River 18

Isle of Wight Academy 42, Hargrave Military 0

J.R. Tucker 22, Deep Run 6

James Madison 48, Langley 0

James Robinson 49, Edison 7

John Champe 21, Unity Reed 14

John Handley 28, Fauquier 14

Kellam 51, Princess Anne 0

Kempsville 17, Salem-Va. Beach 8

Kenston Forest 50, Southampton Academy 42

Kettle Run 42, James Wood 28

King George 41, James Monroe 7

King William 58, Washington & Lee 19

King’s Fork High School 17, Western Branch 3

Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0

Lakeland 48, Great Bridge 7

Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3

Liberty Christian 35, Brookville 7

Lloyd Bird 36, Cosby 12

Loudoun County 27, Loudoun Valley 6

Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0

Luray 45, Skyline 27

Manchester 42, James River-Midlothian 7

Matoaca 21, Thomas Dale 14

Maury 48, Lake Taylor 12

Mills Godwin 21, Douglas Freeman 7

Mountain View 30, Massaponax 20

Mountain View High School 30, Massaponax 20

Northumberland 48, Bruton 0

Nottoway 61, Cumberland 0

Ocean Lakes 31, Tallwood 17

Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 0

Page County def. Madison County, forfeit

Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Atlee 3

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, John Battle 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 29, Northside 22

Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 0

Potomac Falls 15, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Powhatan 42, George Wythe-Richmond 12

Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 7

Rappahannock def. Mathews, forfeit

Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7

Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27

Sherando 39, Millbrook 14

South County 62, Justice High School 0

Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20

St. Albans, D.C. 47, St. John Paul the Great 3

St. Christopher’s 56, Norfolk Academy 0

Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7

Surry County 30, Brunswick 28

TJ-Alexandria 28, TEACH Homeschool 14

TJHS 37, John Marshall 0

Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 6

Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8

Tuscarora 42, Briar Woods 8

Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16

Union 54, Gate City 13

Varina 52, Mechanicsville High School 13

W.T. Woodson 35, John R. Lewis 2

Wakefield 7, Washington-Lee 0

Warhill 42, Smithfield 19

Washington, W.Va. 21, Park View-Sterling 12

Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13

West Potomac 24, Mount Vernon 21

West Springfield 31, Hayfield 28

Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7

Westfield 13, Yorktown 7

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28

Woodbridge 22, C.D. Hylton 8

Woodside 28, Gloucester 0

York 34, Grafton 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Altavista vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Sep 27th.

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Richlands, ppd.

Chatham vs. Gretna, ppd.

Covington vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ccd.

Essex vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

Falls Church vs. Fairfax, ppd.

Henrico vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

Heritage-Newport News vs. Phoebus, ppd.

Princeton, W.Va. vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.

Southampton vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.

Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.

Sussex Central vs. Greensville County, ppd.

Tunstall vs. Magna Vista, ppd. to Oct 19th.

Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com