Capsules from 2nd day at Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Capsules of Saturday’s matches in the Ryder Cup:

FOURSOMES

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

The Americans were 3 up after three holes with Berger starting them off by making a 10-foot birdie and Garcia pulling his tee shot into the high grass left of the green on No. 3. The U.S. was still 3 up when the Spanish Armada took sail. Rahm made a birdie on No. 6, the Americans took bogey on No. 8 and Garcia holed a 40-footer on No. 9 to square the match. Europe took its first lead on Garcia’s 8-foot birdie putt on No. 12. Koepka got into a big dispute with the officials when he didn’t get a drop from a drainage area on No. 15 (they tied the hole, anyway), and Europe seized control with Garcia’s fairway metal to 5 feet for eagle on the 16th.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Johnson’s wedge game was superb early, leading to a tap-in for birdie and chipping in for birdie on No. 3. They were 4 up through eight holes, and the only surprise was why this match didn’t end earlier. The Americans gave away two holes with bogeys on the back nine to cut their lead in half, and Casey holed out a wedge from 105 yards on the 14th to cut the deficit to 1 hole. Hatton missed a 5-foot par putt on the 15th, and they halved the next two holes with par.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Europe built a 2 up lead through three holes and extended the lead with a short birdie putt on the sixth hole. But it slowly started to turn on the par-3 seventh when the Americans got up-and-down for par and Europe three-putted for bogey, and then Hovland missed a 4-foot par putt on the ninth. Spieth squared the match with a 30-foot birdie on the 10th. The match was tied when Hovland missed an 8-foot par on the 15th. On the next hole, Thomas hit 4-iron to 8 feet and Spieth made it for eagle for a 2-up lead. The Americans won on the 18th when Wiesberger hit into the water from the rough, and Europe conceded the par.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

The Americans flipped this match with an amazing run around the turn. Europe was 1 up through six holes when Schauffele poured in a 30-foot birdie to square the match. The Americans were in the native area right of the eighth fairway and salvaged par when Cantlay holed an 8-foot putt. Cantlay made from 25 feet on the ninth for a 1-up lead, won the 10th with a 5-foot par, and the Americans won a third straight hole when Europe went bunker-to-bunker to lose the 11th with a bogey. The Americans went dormie on the 15th with Schauffele stuffing his shot into to 2 feet. They closed it out with matching pars on the 17th.

FOURBALLS

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Europe put blue on the board early and was 3 up through seven holes as Spieth struggled with his putting by missing birdie chances from 6 feet on No. 6 and 8 feet on No. 7. Koepka rolled in birdie putts on the eighth and 10th holes, and the match was tight from there. Spieth missed another crucial putt from just inside 10 feet on the 15th hole, and Rahm made his from 6 feet for a 1-up lead. The key moment was the 16th hole. Garcia and Spieth each had probably birdie chances. Garcia never had to putt his because Rahm made from 30 feet, and Spieth missed from 12 feet.

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Europe never trailed and could never breath easy. The largest lead was 2 up when Hatton made a 15-foot birdie putt. Finau answered with a birdie putt on the 13th hole. Perhaps the biggest moment was on the 14th. English hit a superb approach to 2 feet for birdie that appeared to square the match. But Hatton knocked in a 35-foot birdie putt to keep Europe ahead by 1. That’s how it stayed until the end. English secured his par on the 18th. Lowry was in a fairway bunker and had to chip out. He hit to 10 feet and holed the par putt for a full point.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.

Neither side led by more than 1 up over the first 14 holes, and any lead never lasted more than two holes. DeChambeau was wild off the tee but delivered key birdies. Hovland did most of the damage early. DeChambeau birdied the 14th to tie the match, and Scheffler took over from there. He rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt for a 1-up lead on the 15th, and then got up-and-down for birdie on the 16th as Europe failed to match him. That set up a conceded birdie on the 17th hole for an important American point. It assured the U.S. its largest lead in the modern era.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.

Johnson became the first American to go 4-0 in team play since Larry Nelson in 1979. McIlroy ended his first two days without a point. Morikawa was far more than a supporting role. He gave the Americans the lead for good by driving the sixth green. He followed with a 7-foot birdie on the seventh, and his 4-foot par putt on the eighth gave the U.S. a 3-up lead. Europe didn’t win another hole the rest of the way.

