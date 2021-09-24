OSHP investigates plane crash near Fairfield County airport

LANCASTER, Ohio – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon.

Troopers said a 1968 Beech 95-B55 single engine plane crashed just outside the Fairfield County Airport around 1:15 p.m.

The plane was making its approach for the runway when it drifted south, striking the airport fence and embankment before coming to rest in a soybean field behind Meijer on Victor Road.

Troopers said the aircraft was piloted by Daniel Roberts, age 68, of Westerville. Mr. Roberts had his wife, Katherine Roberts, age 62 on board as a passenger.

Both were transported to the Grant Medical Center in Columbus for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers are working with Federal Aviation Administration officials on the crash.