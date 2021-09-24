Officials: halfway house key to reducing inmate recidivism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State and local officials on Friday applauded the expansion of a Columbus halfway house for newly released inmates as an important tool in reducing prisoner recidivism.

The $25 million expansion and renovation of Alvis, a treatment and transitional program, will allow Alvis to serve 350 male and female residents, up from around 100 today.

Release from prison can be both a joyous and traumatic time for inmates as they return to society, said Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. A place like Alvis has been key to helping the prison system maintain its current population of about 43,000 inmates, down about 6,000 from before the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

“It’s like a gigantic safety net and training wheels on our folks when they leave prison so they can be more successful,” Chambers-Smith said.

The new building will help clients by consolidating multiple programs including substance abuse treatment, education, counseling, family programming and workforce development, said Denise Robinson, Alvis president and CEO. Nearly eight of every 10 people who complete Alvis programming do not return to prison, she said.

“When people get the tools to change their lives, they get jobs, they start paying taxes and putting their money back into our economy,” Robinson said. “They’re also able to care for their families and contribute to our communities.”