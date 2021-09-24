High School Scoreboard 9.24.21

GIRLS SOCCER:
ZANESVILLE: 1 LAKEWOOD: 0
Josie Van Kirk scored the game-winner in the second half off an assist from senior classmate Jillian Wiersma. ZHS is 5-4-1 and will host Maysville on Tuesday.
JOHN GLENN: 5 COSHOCTON: 0
The Little Muskies saved all their scoring for the second half as they improve their record to 5-5 overall and 5-0 in the MVL with the victory.
Bella Eubanks and Marina Nicolzakes each netted 2 goals a piece and Angela Kumler scored once. Muskies goalkeeper “Bean” Sowers made 2 saves off 2 shots.
Coshocton goalkeeper Destiny Frye had 13 saves off 18 shots.
John Glenn plays Thursday at River View. Coshocton falls to 6-4 overall, 3-3 in the MVL.
TRI-VALLEY: 5 WEST: 0
Nevaeh Peffers had a hat-trick as the Scotties beat the Tornadoes Thursday night. Alicia Ritchie added two goals and Avery Dunn got one in the net. Goaltender Ali Yingling made 4 saves.
The Scotties move to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the MVL.
NEW LEXINGTON: 0 ZANE TRACE: 0
SHERIDAN: 6 MORGAN: 3
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
MAYSVILLE: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 3
The Colts defeated the Panthers 7-25, 12-25, 7-25. Meadowbrook’s Camden Block tallied 11 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs and 1 block. Kendyl Cannon had 11 kills, 1 dig and 1 block. Ella Jefferis added 6 kills, 33 assists, 4 digs and 2 blocks.
The Panthers were led by Izzy Hutchison with 4 digs and 3 kills. Hannah Fulkerson had 3 aces, 5 assists, 7 digs and 2 kills. Mallori Bradley scored 3 digs and 3 kills.
JOHN GLENN: 3 MORGAN: 0
John Glenn defeated Morgan 25-20, 25-18, 25-19.
Leaders for the Little Muskies included Emma Johnson with 8 kills, 3 aces and 1 block. Abby Buchtel with 7 kills, 15 digs and a block. Emma Dolan added 7 kills, 1 ace, 1 block and was 100 percent serving. Lauren Blair had 21 assists, 14 digs, 100% serving and 3 kills.
The Raiders leader includes Haven Cook who had 2 kills.
John Glenn travels to River View Tuesday.
RIVER VIEW: 3 CROOKSVILLE: 0
The Lady Bears took the Ceramics 25-14,25-8, 25-11.
MILLER: 0 FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: 3
The Lady Knights defeated the Lady Falcons 25-22, 25-13, 25-15.
GIRLS GOLF:
LICKING VALLEY: 190 GRANVILLE: 185
LV falls to Granville by 5. The Panthers were led by Ellie Lange and Nataley Banks shooting 42 and 43. Other scorers were Jacqueline Gieseler with a 51 and Sylvie Devore with a 53.
BOYS SOCCER
NEW LEXINGTON: 0 ZANE TRACE: 7
GRANVILLE: 3 NORTHRIDGE: 0
The Blue Aces Davis Helman, Jackson Terry, Andy Dunham and Sawyer Hutchins each tallied goals. The boys are back home on Saturday against Grove City.