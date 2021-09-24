Habitat for Humanity’s Project Playhouse Providing 10 Low-to-Moderate Income Families with Customized Playhouses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- All day today, Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio as well as other sponsors and volunteers were busy working away on ten playhouses to be donated to ten low to moderate income families for their children.

Children in families that may not have as much disposable income are just as curious and deserving of a unique and fun playhouse just for them. After seeing the success of this program in another county, Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is excited to see the results of its first bi-annual playhouse giveaway.

“I think they will be very excited to see that the community has come together to think of them and things that they may not have access to, and Continuing Healthcare is a proud sponsor of this event. And by judging by what’s going on inside there’s a lot of happy customers that’s going to be here pretty soon,” Misty Massey, nurse liaison for Continuing Healthcare stated.

Project Playhouse is an initiative that has been in the works for a few months now, and despite all the effort and time it takes to have the whole project come to fruition, it’s worth it, and Habitat for Humanity has its eyes set on increasing its Project Playhouse.

“We’ve had such great support for this project that we will probably do it in the spring and in the fall next year. I know there’s a lot of children that would love to have a playhouse. We have a lot of sponsors that are generous and kind and want to support Habitat for Humanity and bless these kids with a playhouse. So I could see it being an annual event, and maybe doing it twice a year,” Melissa Best, director of community engagement for Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio said.

The children picked up their playhouses this evening at 4:45PM and each one of them was decorated and coordinated to each set of children’s favorite hobbies, colors, and interests. Like this time around, the next set of children will be selected from a pool of kids recommended by various social programs.