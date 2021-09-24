Hissong Group Celebrates Grand Opening of 5th Ohio Kenworth Dealership in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- After a cold and gloomy day yesterday, today’s conditions were perfect for Hissong Group’s grand opening of their fifth Kenworth dealership in Ohio.

The opening of this dealership allows them to better serve their customers, and it also allows them to better integrate themselves into the community.

“We’re so excited because we’ve had the local people that live here watch this building be built, and we’re so excited to be a part of the community. We don’t just come and go in the next four or five years, we’re going to be here a long time. Our Richfield location has been open for 60 years, so we’re so excited to be joining the Zanesville community and be a part of the Zanesville family,” Helena Johnson, event coordinator for Hissong Group stated.

This new facility will have all the new bells and whistles you would expect to serve as a one-stop-shop to serve truckers along the I-70 corridor passing through Muskingum County.

“We’ve got a full service department handling anything from preventative maintenance up through complete engine repair, fully stocked parts department for both OEM and aftermarket, and Kenworth, and a number of other manufacturers. We repair other makes and models from manufacturers as well,” Dan Leibundgut, marketing manager for Hissong Group said.

The grand opening today included welcoming local businesses, the community, and passersby, to stop for lunch, raffles, and for the ribbon cutting ceremony. For times of operation and to learn more, you can head to the Hissong Group’s website.