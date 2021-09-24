PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Park 41, Sun Valley 6

Aliquippa 62, Quaker Valley 0

Allegany, Md. 21, Albert Gallatin 14

Apollo-Ridge 35, Burrell 17

Armstrong 49, Knoch 6

Athens 46, Wyalusing 6

Avon Grove 20, Great Valley 14

Avonworth 12, South Side 7

Bald Eagle Area 14, Penns Valley 0

Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 0

Bedford 70, Westmont Hilltop 20

Belle Vernon 28, Thomas Jefferson 21

Bellwood-Antis 42, Glendale 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 46, Blacklick Valley 13

Berwick 28, Williamsport 21, OT

Bethel Park 28, Franklin Regional 13

Bethlehem Catholic 28, Bethlehem Liberty 21

Bethlehem Freedom 38, Nazareth Area 21

Big Spring 64, James Buchanan 6

Boiling Springs 52, Susquenita 8

Brashear 32, Perry Traditional Academy 18

Butler 40, General McLane 20

California 34, Mapletown 28

Cambria Heights 42, West Shamokin 21

Cameron County 54, Sheffield 2

Camp Hill 19, Line Mountain 17

Camp Hill Trinity 42, Newport 7

Canon-McMillan 61, Baldwin 7

Canton 42, Northwest Area 0

Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7

Central Bucks East 3, Abington 0

Central Bucks West 42, Pennsbury 14

Central Cambria 44, Greater Johnstown 8

Central Dauphin 50, Chambersburg 21

Central Dauphin East 34, State College 13

Central Martinsburg 46, Penn Cambria 6

Central Mountain 29, Milton 20

Central Valley 56, New Castle 7

Central York 68, Dover 21

Charleroi 28, Waynesburg Central 7

Chartiers Valley 49, Hopewell 7

Cheltenham 32, Upper Moreland 21

Clearfield 48, Bellefonte 0

Coatesville 48, West Chester Henderson 0

Conestoga Valley 35, Lancaster McCaskey 7

Conneaut, Ohio 42, Reynolds 22

Cornell 34, Shenango 16

Cumberland Valley 27, Altoona 14

Dallastown Area 46, Northeastern 16

Daniel Boone 33, Ephrata 14

Danville 47, Central Columbia 6

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 0

Delone 24, Littlestown 13

Donegal 28, ELCO 14

Downingtown West 35, West Chester East 7

Dubois 21, Ridgway 6

Dunmore 34, Riverside 0

East Stroudsburg South 57, Pocono Mountain East 6

Eisenhower 14, Cambridge Springs 0

Elizabeth Forward 40, Bethlehem Center 7

Elizabethtown 13, Cedar Crest 12

Emmaus 84, East Stroudsburg North 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 20

Fairfield 14, Bermudian Springs 13

Farrell 40, Sharpsville 0

Father Judge 38, William Tennent 0

Forest Hills 42, Chestnut Ridge 35

Fort Hill, Md. 35, Hollidaysburg 33

Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16

Garden Spot 56, Pequea Valley 0

Garnet Valley 42, Strath Haven 7

Gettysburg 28, Susquehannock 14

Governor Mifflin 49, Episcopal Academy 26

Greencastle Antrim 24, Susquehanna Township 7

Greensburg Salem 35, Indiana 14

Grove City 41, Fairview 8

Halifax 20, Renaissance Academy 0

Hamburg 36, Tri-Valley 18

Hampton 27, Highlands 7

Hanover 48, York County Tech 24

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, Mifflin County 0

Hazleton Area 28, Dallas 21, OT

Hempfield 27, Warwick 21

Hickory 55, Mercyhurst Prep 13

Homer-Center 40, Marion Center 22

Imani Christian Academy 14, Jeannette 7

Jersey Shore 56, Shikellamy 20

Juniata 8, Middletown 7

Juniata Valley 42, Everett 0

Kane Area 29, Punxsutawney 0

Karns City 41, Brookville 7

Kennard-Dale 42, York Suburban 10

Kennett 31, Chichester 14

Keystone 29, Bucktail 12

Kiski Area 7, West Allegheny 0

Lackawanna Trail 60, Holy Redeemer 27

Lake-Lehman 40, Hanover Area 7

Lakeland 33, Carbondale 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Northern Lebanon 2

Lancaster Catholic 49, Annville-Cleona 14

Laurel 48, Elwood City Riverside 0

Leechburg 41, Springdale 22

Lewisburg 62, Midd-West 6

Ligonier Valley 62, Carrick 12

Mahanoy Area 20, Minersville 13

Malvern Prep 37, Berks Catholic 7

Manheim Central 24, West Lawn Wilson 21

Manheim Township 48, Cocalico 21

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 48, George School 6

Mastery Charter North 36, Philadelphia Central 18

McGuffey 46, Frazier 13

McKeesport 49, Trinity 14

Meadville 41, Warren 0

Mercer 21, Maplewood 7

Mercersburg Academy 36, Delco Christian 18

Methacton 21, Norristown 13

Mohawk 28, New Brighton 26

Monessen 26, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Moniteau 44, Bradford 38

Montour 28, Keystone Oaks 21

Montoursville 26, Loyalsock 21

Moon 42, Fox Chapel 28

Mount Lebanon 48, Hempfield Area 14

Mount Pleasant 34, Southmoreland 7

Muncy 42, Sayre Area 8

Nanticoke Area 7, Susquehanna 6

Neshannock 49, Freedom Area 6

Neumann-Goretti 30, Conwell Egan 6

New Oxford 31, Eastern York 0

North Penn 21, Pennridge 14

North Penn-Mansfield 34, Towanda 7

North Pocono 13, Wallenpaupack 6

North Star 47, Meyersdale 0

Northampton 52, Allentown Allen 0

Northern Bedford 41, Curwensville 20

Northern Cambria 17, United 14

Northern Lehigh 35, Palisades 7

Northern York 28, East Pennsboro 2

Northgate 22, Union Area 16

Northwestern Lehigh 53, Bangor 24

Octorara 54, Lebanon 0

Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13

Old Forge def. Montrose, forfeit

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Fort Cherry 6

Owen J Roberts 27, Boyertown 20

Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 8

Penn Hills 21, Upper St. Clair 14

Penn Manor 21, Solanco 17

Perkiomen Valley 28, Spring-Ford 22

Peters Township 47, Connellsville 7

Philadelphia George Washington 20, South Philadelphia 14

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 44, Penn Charter 16

Philipsburg-Osceola 21, Moshannon Valley 14

Pine-Richland 21, Gateway 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 24, North Allegheny 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 31, East Allegheny 14

Pleasant Valley 28, Allentown Dieruff 12

Plum 29, Mars 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, Springfield Montco 14

Pocono Mountain West 9, Stroudsburg 3, OT

Pottsgrove 31, Phoenixville 0

Pottsville 43, Lehighton 8

Pottsville Nativity 34, Panther Valley 0

Quakertown 31, Upper Dublin 0

Red Land 21, Hershey 0

Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0

Richland 58, Bishop McCort 8

Ridley 45, Radnor 14

Ringgold 42, Uniontown 0

Rochester def. Burgettstown, forfeit

Saegertown 35, Union City 28

Saucon Valley 35, Blue Mountain 14

Schuylkill Haven 14, Pine Grove 7

Schuylkill Valley 28, Kutztown 8

Scranton 15, Honesdale 6

Scranton Prep 41, Western Wayne 14

Selinsgrove 20, Muhlenberg 3

Seneca 26, Iroquois 14

Seneca Valley def. Norwin, forfeit

Shamokin 34, Mifflinburg 27

Sharon 40, Fort Leboeuf 27

Shenandoah Valley 26, Marian Catholic 9

Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 14

Souderton 35, Council Rock South 7

South Allegheny 56, Yough 8

South Fayette 35, Greater Latrobe 7

South Park 54, Brownsville 0

South Western 42, Red Lion 35

Southern Columbia 40, Mount Carmel 13

Springfield Delco 21, Upper Darby 0

St. Marys 42, Clarion Area 39

Steel Valley 42, Brentwood 6

Sto-Rox 65, Shady Side Academy 12

Tamaqua 27, Salisbury 21

Titusville 28, North East 24

Twin Valley 37, Conrad Weiser 34

Tyrone def. Huntingdon, forfeit

Union/AC Valley(FB) 41, Elk County Catholic 0

Unionville 20, Interboro 19

Upper Merion 41, Pottstown 0

Valley View 48, West Scranton 0

Washington 35, Chartiers-Houston 0

West Branch def. Mount Union, forfeit

West Greene 48, Avella 0

West Perry 30, Mechanicsburg 19

Westinghouse 56, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 12

Williams Valley 13, Bloomsburg 6

Wilson 42, Southern Lehigh 14

Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 22

Wissahickon 43, New Hope-Solebury 7

Wyoming Area 27, Crestwood 0

Wyoming Valley West 20, Tunkhannock 15

Wyomissing 48, Fleetwood 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carlynton vs. Serra Catholic, ppd.

Woodland Hills vs. North Hills, ppd.

