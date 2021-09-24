PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 19

Algonquin (Jacobs) 27, Huntley 17

Aurora (East) 24, Streamwood 17

Beardstown 21, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6

Bethalto Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24

Bremen 14, Oak Forest 6

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54, Galva 8

Byron 49, North Boone 7

Carbondale 1, Cahokia 0

Carlinville 48, Staunton 13

Casey-Westfield 29, Robinson 0

Champaign St. Thomas More 64, Metro-East Lutheran 6

Chatham Glenwood 42, Normal University 7

Chester 48, Trenton Wesclin 6

Clifton Central 2, Watseka (coop) 0

Dakota 16, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 8

Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6

Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 13, Oregon 6

Decatur MacArthur 46, Springfield Lanphier 0

Dixon 53, Winnebago 26

Downers South 16, Proviso East 0

Downs Tri-Valley 40, Heyworth 12

Effingham 27, Taylorville 7

El Paso-Gridley 28, Colfax Ridgeview 27

Elgin 20, West Chicago 18

Eureka 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

Fairbury Prairie Central 12, Illinois Valley Central 7

Fairfield 30, Carmi White County 28

Farmington 53, Macomb 6

Foreman 22, Clemente 8

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Rock Falls 0

Gilman Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20

Glenbard West 56, Addison Trail 0

Greenville 49, Litchfield 16

Hamilton County 38, Eldorado 14

Hersey 80, Elk Grove 0

IC Catholic def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit

Jacksonville 55, Springfield Southeast 6

Johnston City 19, Flora 0

Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7

Lincoln-Way East 21, Bolingbrook 13

Lockport 42, Sandburg 0

Maine South 41, Glenbrook North 0

Marion 44, Mount Vernon 7

Metamora 45, Dunlap 14

Metea Valley 24, Waubonsie Valley 13

Milledgeville 48, Alden-Hebron 16

Moline 56, Rock Island Alleman 0

Monmouth United 44, Stark County 22

Monmouth-Roseville 18, Rockridge 15

Monticello 42, Pontiac 12

Morrison 12, Sherrard 6

Murphysboro/Elverado 35, Herrin 14

Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21

Nazareth 41, Carmel 0

Niles Notre Dame 13, St. Viator 7

Normal Community 48, Champaign Central 0

North-Mac 48, Pittsfield 2

Ottawa 13, Woodstock North 6

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0

Paris 3, Hillsboro 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 6

Plainfield North 31, Yorkville 3

Prospect 17, Buffalo Grove 14

Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 6

Richmond-Burton 55, Sandwich 6

Rolling Meadows 41, Wheeling 6

Rushville-Industry 34, Illini West (Carthage) 12

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Eisenhower 7

Salem 32, Roxana 19

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Shepard 27, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

Steinmetz 28, Orr 14

Sterling 31, Geneseo 0

Sterling Newman 26, Bureau Valley 14

Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16

Sullivan 24, Macon Meridian 14

Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0

Tolono Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 13

Tri-County def. Argenta-Oreana, forfeit

Unity/Seymour Co-op 14, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 13

Washington 35, Morton 14

Wauconda 24, Antioch 13

Whitney Young 46, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 0

Williamsville 21, Maroa-Forsyth 14

Willowbrook 36, Leyden 7

Wilmington 41, Herscher 7

