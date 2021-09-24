PREP FOOTBALL=

Aurora (East) 24, Streamwood 17

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54, Galva 8

Carbondale 1, Cahokia 0

Clifton Central 2, Watseka (coop) 0

Downers South 16, Proviso East 0

Effingham 27, Taylorville 7

Greenville 49, Litchfield 16

Hersey 80, Elk Grove 0

IC Catholic def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit

Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12

Lincoln-Way East 21, Bolingbrook 13

Ottawa 13, Woodstock North 6

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0

Sullivan 24, Macon Meridian 14

Washington 35, Morton 14

Whitney Young 46, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com