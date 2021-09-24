PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Manchester 41, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Ansonia 37, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7

Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Rittman 7

Archbold 42, Delta 3

Arlington 37, Arcadia 0

Avon 51, N. Ridgeville 13

Bellefontaine 23, New Carlisle Tecumseh 18

Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0

Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 0

Bloom-Carroll 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 3

Bridgeport 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Caledonia River Valley 49, Ontario 14

Cambridge 23, Martins Ferry 0

Canfield S. Range 41, Girard 14

Carey 65, Bucyrus 0

Chardon 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Williamsport Westfall 12

Cin. Colerain 28, Middletown 13

Cin. Hughes 36, Cin. Aiken 0

Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 13

Cin. St. Xavier 52, Cin. Elder 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14

Cle. Glenville 22, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. Hay 32, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. John Marshall 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Collins Western Reserve 21, Ashland Mapleton 14

Columbia Station Columbia 52, Lorain Clearview 16

Columbus Grove 25, Leipsic 21

Copley 56, Cuyahoga Falls 13

Dalton 40, Smithville 7

Day. Dunbar 12, Day. Ponitz Tech. 9

DeGraff Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0

Defiance Tinora 39, Defiance Ayersville 0

Dover 49, Vincent Warren 7

Eastlake North 28, Madison 7

Eaton 51, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Edon 24, Ft. Loramie 21

Fairfield 28, Hamilton 14

Galion Northmor 40, Fredericktown 20

Genoa Area 70, Fostoria 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Grafton Midview 24, Avon Lake 21

Hamilton Badin 62, Day. Carroll 0

Hamilton Ross 26, Cin. NW 14

Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Bryan 14

Harrison 38, Oxford Talawanda 7

Hilliard Davidson 34, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Howard E. Knox 49, Mt. Gilead 10

Hubbard 46, Jefferson Area 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8

Ironton 56, Chesapeake 7

Jackson 42, Hillsboro 0

Jamestown Greeneview 28, S. Charleston SE 0

Kings Mills Kings 35, Lebanon 0

Kirtland 42, Chagrin Falls 6

Lakeside Danbury 14, Stryker 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Logan 24, Athens 14

London 34, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Lore City Buckeye Trail 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14

Macedonia Nordonia 35, Wadsworth 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Delphos St. John’s 0

Marysville 21, Hilliard Darby 14, OT

Massillon Perry 34, Louisville 14

McComb 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

McDermott Scioto NW 26, Portsmouth Notre Dame 20

Mechanicsburg 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Medina 40, Euclid 0

Medina Highland 49, Kent Roosevelt 0

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, W. Liberty-Salem 7

Mogadore Field 28, Akr. Springfield 0

Monroe 24, Carlisle 21

Mt. Orab Western Brown 41, New Richmond 0

N. Baltimore 39, Cory-Rawson 7

New Albany 56, Grove City 14

Norton 28, Streetsboro 6

Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 7

Olmsted Falls 42, Elyria 15

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 14

Peninsula Woodridge 31, Akr. Coventry 0

Perry 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 7

Pickerington Cent. 67, Newark 0

Piqua 77, Fairborn 0

Poland Seminary 35, Niles McKinley 7

Port Clinton 31, Milan Edison 0

Portsmouth Sciotoville 30, Beaver Eastern 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Dublin Coffman 7

Reynoldsburg 39, Groveport-Madison 3

Richwood N. Union 42, Spring. NW 0

Rocky River 41, Bay Village Bay 10

Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Wickliffe 7

Sherwood Fairview 21, Edgerton 12

Springfield 17, Kettering Fairmont 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Norwood 6

St. Henry 41, Ft. Recovery 7

St. Marys Memorial 25, Lima Shawnee 3

Struthers 26, Cortland Lakeview 0

Sullivan Black River 41, Sheffield Brookside 6

Sycamore Mohawk 20, Attica Seneca E. 14

Tiffin Calvert 31, Castalia Margaretta 0

Tol. Waite 32, Tol. Rogers 26

Trenton Edgewood 52, Cin. Mt. Healthy 13

Vandalia Butler 17, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

Versailles 24, New Bremen 19

W. Jefferson 35, Spring. NE 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0

Wauseon 47, Metamora Evergreen 7

Wellington 48, Oberlin 0

Wellston 46, Bidwell River Valley 6

Wheelersburg 24, Minford 20

Zanesville 20, Newark Licking Valley 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

East vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

Van Buren vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ccd.

Vienna Mathews vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

West vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com