PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellwood-Antis 42, Glendale 0
Boiling Springs 52, Susquenita 8
Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7
Danville 47, Central Columbia 6
Delone 24, Littlestown 13
Emmaus 84, East Stroudsburg North 0
Garnet Valley 42, Strath Haven 7
Malvern Prep 37, Berks Catholic 7
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 48, George School 6
Mastery Charter North 36, Philadelphia Central 18
Mercersburg Academy 36, Delco Christian 18
Mount Lebanon 48, Hempfield Area 14
Old Forge def. Montrose, forfeit
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 44, Penn Charter 16
Pottsville 43, Lehighton 8
Rochester def. Burgettstown, forfeit
Schuylkill Haven 14, Pine Grove 7
Seneca Valley def. Norwin, forfeit
Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 14
South Park 54, Brownsville 0
Tyrone def. Huntingdon, forfeit
Union/AC Valley(FB) 41, Elk County Catholic 0
West Greene 48, Avella 0
Wyomissing 48, Fleetwood 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carlynton vs. Serra Catholic, ppd.
Freeport vs. Derry, ppd.
Woodland Hills vs. North Hills, ppd.
