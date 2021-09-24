Annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” Taking Place at OZU/Zane State Campus Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tomorrow the Greater East Ohio Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the parking lot of Ohio University Zanesville.

The event is a fundraiser to bring awareness and to raise funds for research and services for those in the community. Seeing lots of purple was just one of many things that one can expect from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 

“They will see family members of those living with Alzheimer’s all come together, and honor a member of their person living with Alzheimer’s and people that are just there to support the cause,” Becky Bruce, committee member for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s stated.

The door opens at 8:30AM, a promise garden ceremony where each color flower symbolizes something at 9:00, and the walk around the perimeter of Zane State and OUZ campus at 9:15.

“It does not cost anything to put a team together, and it’s not too late to put a team together. We do ask that people fundraise for the cause, and they have until December 31st to do so -so it’s not too late to do that. If they’re interested in walking tomorrow, so can go online to www.ALZ.org/walk to register,” Bruce said.

For more information on the event or to donate to a participant or the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event you can head to their website. 

