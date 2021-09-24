Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week: Cooper! (Plus Details on Upcoming Barktoberfest)

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’re looking for an energetic and bubbly companion, look no further than the Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week, Cooper!

He is a three year old beagle who is ready to find his forever home. He does great with children, dogs, and other pets and would do well in a home with a place to run around and play.

“He’d be best in a fenced in yard where he can run, he’s got lots of energy -just like all Beagles do. But he’s a well behaved little boy,” Beau Moyer, Board of Trustees for the Animal Shelter Society stated.

The Animal Shelter Society also has plans for a fundraiser so they can continue to help their four legged friends like Cooper. The event will include raffles, actions, and live music performances.

“The Barktoberfest is on October 14th, from 5:30-8:30 at the Vista Greenhouse out there. We’re actually going to have a live auction. And really it’s going to be a fun festival type of event where we’re going to have Y-Bridge brewing providing the beverages, and Urban Comfort providing the food,” Moyer said.

The Animal Shelter Society is still accepting $100, $250, and $500 sponsorships, and tickets can either be purchased at the Animal Shelter Society or online on their website under the events tab.