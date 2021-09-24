Updated on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Warmer. High 70°

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Cool. Low 50°

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. Isolated Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 68°

DISCUSSION:

A mainly sunny and pleasant end to the work week, with highs around 70 this afternoon.

It will be a very pleasant evening for Friday Night Football, with game time temps in the mid 60s. A few clouds will filter in throughout the games this evening, along with end of game temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the overnight, with lows bottoming out to around 50.

A cold front will bring more scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm to the region as we begin the weekend. The best chance for rain will occur late in the morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday. We will dry out once again Saturday night into the day on Sunday.

Warmer air will filter in for the start of the new work week, as highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. A slight chance for rain will return on Monday and Tuesday as well. We will see dry weather for the middle into the end of the work week, along with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Have a Great Friday!

