ZHS and Licking Valley Getting Back to Normal

After last week’s 48-7 win over Heath, Zanesville’s head football coach said it was nice to get the win and have fun again.

While teams work hard every season, when you throw in a pandemic it can be even harder. Zanesville and Licking Valley are two teams that have had to deal with Covid this season.

The Blue Devils were shut down for 10 days and the Panthers also missed a game. Both coaches said they’re feeling good about where their teams are now.

“The last couple week’s we’ve had more consistent practices had everybody here for the most part,” said Licking Valley Head Football Coach Randy Baughman. “We did go through some injury problems but we’re getting some of those guys back, so it was difficult for a while.”

“Last week we had all our guys back in the routine and flow I think it showed Friday night. We got to make sure we play Blue Devil football and don’t get caught up in anything. We can’t have a lot of penalties and make sure we play disciplined football as well,” said Zanesville Head Football Coach Chad Grandstaff.

Baughman agrees with Grandstaff’s assessment of this week’s game. He said he told his players Zanesville’s one of the toughest teams they’ll face this season and to win the Panthers can’t turn the ball over and they’ll need to hope the Blue Devils make some mistakes.

Last year the Blue Devils lost to Licking Valley 24-0.

The game can be heard on AM-1240 with pregame starting at 6pm and kickoff at 7pm.