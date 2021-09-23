Zanesville Routs Visitors From Hebron

Court Zeppernick28

The Zanesville boys soccer team secured an easy 9-1 win over Lakewood Thursday night from the home of the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils wasted no time scoring in the first half, as by the time the intermission rolled around, it was 5-0 Zanesville.

Zanesville senior Evan Dinan lead the way in the second half with two consecutive goals to extend the Zanesville lead to 7-0. Directly following Dinan, with a pair of goals himself, was sophomore Riley Needles to make it 9-0 Zanesville. Lakewood scored their first and only goal of the contest in the final moments of regulation. Zanesville is now 4-6-0 on the season and will play next at Cambridge next Tuesday.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

