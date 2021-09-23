Zanesville Routs Visitors From Hebron

The Zanesville boys soccer team secured an easy 9-1 win over Lakewood Thursday night from the home of the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils wasted no time scoring in the first half, as by the time the intermission rolled around, it was 5-0 Zanesville.

Zanesville senior Evan Dinan lead the way in the second half with two consecutive goals to extend the Zanesville lead to 7-0. Directly following Dinan, with a pair of goals himself, was sophomore Riley Needles to make it 9-0 Zanesville. Lakewood scored their first and only goal of the contest in the final moments of regulation. Zanesville is now 4-6-0 on the season and will play next at Cambridge next Tuesday.