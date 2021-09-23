Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Ellet 35, Akr. North 0
Cin. Gamble Montessori 19, Cin. Shroder 12
Day. Meadowdale 46, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Xenia 0
Tol. Scott 32, Tol. Bowsher 16
Troy 23, Sidney 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oak Glen, W.Va. vs. Lisbon Beaver, ccd.
South vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
