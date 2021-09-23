Sports Betting Line

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis (gm 1) -162 at CHICAGO CUBS +148 at PHILADELPHIA -220 Pittsburgh +180 at CINCINNATI -190 Washington +165 St. Louis (gm 2) -180 at CHICAGO CUBS +155 at MILWAUKEE -150 N.Y. Mets +135 San Francisco -195 at COLORADO +165 L.A. Dodgers -220 at ARIZONA +190 at SAN DIEGO -125 Atlanta +105 American League Texas -110 at BALTIMORE -104 at DETROIT -113 Kansas City -102 N.Y. Yankees -113 at BOSTON -102 Chicago White Sox -145 at CLEVELAND +125 Toronto -140 at MINNESOTA +125 Seattle -120 at L.A. ANGELS -100 at OAKLAND -115 Houston -105 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -310 Miami +245 College football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 2½ 3 (56) Middle Tennessee at VIRGINIA 4 4 (68½) Wake Forest Liberty 6½ 7 (53½) at SYRACUSE at FRESNO ST. 31 30 (58½) UNLV Saturday at MINNESOTA 31 31 (51) Bowling Green at NORTHWESTERN 15 15 (48) Ohio at PENN ST. 30½ 32 (54½) Villanova Georgia 32½ 35 (53) at VANDERBILT at TCU 10½ 10 (65½) SMU at TEXAS 11 8 (61½) Texas Tech LSU 4 3 (56½) at MISSISSIPPI ST. at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ 12 (55½) FIU at ARMY 7½ 9 (48½) Miami (Ohio) Missouri 2 2 (58) at BOSTON COLLEGE Boise St. 9½ 9 (70) at UTAH ST. at WISCONSIN 5½ 7 (45) Notre Dame at COASTAL CAROLINA 36 36 (65) UMass Toledo 4 5 (56½) at BALL ST. at E. MICHIGAN 5½ 7 (62½) Texas St. at W. MICHIGAN 2½ 3 (63) San Jose St. at UTAH 13½ 15 (53½) Washington St. at MICHIGAN 18½ 21 (49½) Rutgers at IOWA 23 24 (44½) Colorado St. at MEMPHIS 3½ 3 (67) UTSA at MARYLAND 14½ 15 (70) Kent St. at PURDUE 11 11 (53) Illinois Louisville 2½ 2 (61½) at FLORIDA ST. Iowa St. 6½ 7 (47½) at BAYLOR Wyoming 29½ 31 (54½) at UCONN Clemson 10 10 (47½) at NC STATE Texas A&M 5½ 5 (47) at ARKANSAS at AUBURN 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St. at DUKE 13 16 (57) Kansas at TULSA 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St. UCLA 3½ 5 (58½) at STANFORD Louisiana-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Buffalo 12 14 (51½) at OLD DOMINION at MICHIGAN ST. 4 5 (52) Nebraska at HOUSTON 20 20 (48) Navy at OKLAHOMA ST. 7½ 6 (46½) Kansas St. at FLORIDA 20 19 (63½) Tennessee Kentucky 5½ 5 (48½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at LOUISIANA TECH 12 11 (64½) North Texas at ALABAMA 44½ 46 (58½) Southern Miss. at OHIO ST. 49 49 (67) Akron at OKLAHOMA 16½ 17 (55½) West Virginia North Carolina 12 13 (63) at GEORGIA TECH at TULANE 4 4 (55½) UAB Hawaii 16½ 17 (61½) at NEW MEXICO ST. Troy 23 24 (50) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at AIR FORCE 5 4 (54) FAU Indiana 10 9 (63½) at W. KENTUCKY at UTEP 2 1 (54) New Mexico at WASHINGTON 7½ 8 (46½) California at BYU 23½ 23 (53½) South Florida at ARIZONA ST. 14 15 (45) Colorado at OREGON 27½ 29 (59) Arizona at SOUTHERN CAL 13 11 (62) Oregon St. NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Carolina 7 8 (43) at HOUSTON Sunday at TENNESSEE 5 5 (48) Indianapolis at NY GIANTS 3 3 (47½) Atlanta at KANSAS CITY 6½ 7 (54½) LA Chargers at PITTSBURGH 4½ 3 (43½) Cincinnati at CLEVELAND 7½ 7 (45½) Chicago Baltimore 9 9 (50) at DETROIT at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (42) New Orleans Arizona 7 8 (52) at JACKSONVILLE at BUFFALO 9½ 8 (45½) Washington at DENVER 10½ 11 (41½) NY Jets at LAS VEGAS 3½ 4 (44) Miami Seattle 2½ 2 (55½) at MINNESOTA at LA RAMS 1½ 2 (55½) Tampa Bay at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 4 (50) Green Bay Monday at DALLAS 3½ 4 (52) Philadelphia

