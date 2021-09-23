So. Zanesville FD and Working Wonder Women to Continue Community Pancake Day Tradition

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Interested in an all you can eat breakfast buffet that benefits six local non-profits and the South Zanesville Fire Department? Well look no further than the Community Pancake Day taking place at the Secrest Auditorium on Wednesday, November 17th.

This is a reincarnation of the wildly popular Sertoma Pancake Day since the Sertoma Chapter in Zanesville is dissolving. Sertoma has passed the torch to South Zanesville Fire Department and the Working Wonder Women. You will be allowed to come and go as you please at any time and multiple times. This is possible due to an agreement with the disbanding Sertoma and South Zanesville Fire Department.

“It’s a great community event that the community looks forward to. And as the fire department taking it over in South Zanesville, one of the conditions was with Sertoma that I give to different charities, have different charities come and help us, and split it all with them. And not keep it all at the fire station to help our community survive and to raise money for organizations that they work for,” Russell Taylor, Chief of South Zanesville Fire Department stated.

After bringing a Seafood Social to fruition in a matter of weeks, and successfully raising almost $9,000 for local law enforcement, taking over the reins of the Pancake fundraiser is nothing the powerful women behind the Working Wonder Women can’t handle.

“We’ve all been involved with pancake day I think one way or the other over the years. And so, this isn’t really new for us. And as you mentioned we did the Seafood Social, and we’re just learning, and this will just be pancakes instead of lobster,” Becky Clawson, executive director of The Carr Center exclaimed.

The event will run from 6AM in the morning to 7PM at night. Tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door and can be purchased at Community Bank, The Carr Center, Christ’s Table, The Animal Shelter Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Eastside Community Ministries, Habitat for Humanity. You can find more information about the event on the Working Wonder Women Facebook page.