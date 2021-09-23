Ridge Avenue closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville Water Division will be closing a portion of Ridge Avenue on Monday, September 27, for roadway repairs due to previous damage from a water main break.

Beginning at 7:00 AM, Ridge Avenue will be closed from Chapman Street to Brighton Blvd.

Detour signs will be posted and the project is expected to take several days to complete, weather permitting.

No disruption of water service is anticipated during this project.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at 740-455-0631.