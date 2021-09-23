Muskingum County Sewer Dept. Meet with County Commissioners Discussing Fairground Improvements and More

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sewer Department met with the county commissioners today to discuss a variety of things pertaining to sewage drains, and storm water drains throughout the county.

First on the agenda was discussing the Muskingum County Fairgrounds and upgrades overdue to the grounds bathroom and shower facilities.

“At the Fairground they’re going to do some upgrades to their Clean Face Building, and the commissioners ask me if I could just go down and camera the sewer lines and see the condition of it, and report back to them is all,” Stan Lucas, manager of the Muskingum County Sewer Department stated.

The upgrades would include replumbing the outlet to the building with a 6” drain to replace the current 4” drain. This would allow the facility to drain easily and prevent backlogging during times of heavy water usage. Also discussed at the meeting was a plan to plan and build stormwater sewers to prevent flooding in low lying areas.

“So Muskingum Township asked us to partner with them on a storm sewer project up there and I just asked the commissioners if we could partner with them on that project and help them with some engineering,” Lucas said.

This would improve quality of life in Muskingum Township especially near Vista View. Another topic of discussion was the timeline of the Dillon State Park shutting down their two wastewater treatment facilities and connecting it to the county sewer system which would help the state with the park’s operating costs.