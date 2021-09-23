Muskie Men’s Soccer Win; Women’s Soccer Suffers Loss

Muskingum University sophomore Adam Yazbeck’s goal in the 85th minute helped lead Muskingum Men’s Soccer to a 2-1 road win over Thiel on Wednesday night.

Sophomore David Carlson scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute.

Muskingum outshot Thiel 22-9. Senior Blake Weatherholt tallied four shots and sophomore Trevor Firkel ended the game with three shots.

Freshman goaltender Zach Marchesano made two save in 90 minutes of work.

The Muskingum Men now improve to 2-5 on the season. The Muskies will ride their momentum as they look to defend home turf against Transylvania on Saturday, September 25. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. at the North Athletic Turf Field.

Unfortunately, it was a different story for the Muskingum Women’s Soccer team Wednesday as they fell to St. Vincent 3-2 at home they fall to 1-7 on the year.

The Lady Muskies were outshot 23-14. Senior Maddie Wirtley tallied three shots while sophomore Brianna Mackie had two shots and one goal. Freshman Morgan Meisel was the other goal scorer for Muskingum.

Freshman Jennafer Roberts played all 90 minutes in goal making eight saves.

Muskingum next plays at Case Western on Saturday, September 25. The game is scheduled for 1:30pm