High School Sports Scores 9.22.21

GIRLS SOCCER

PHILO: 1 NEW LEXINGTON: 0

LAKEWOOD: 0 JOHNSTOWN-MONROE: 2

VOLLEYBALL:

HEATH: 3 LAKEWOOD: 1

Heath won 25-14, 25-21, 26-28, 26-24. Taylor Hoover, Taliyah Holmes, Hannah Clark, Renae Cunningham, Logan Johnston, Corrine Ault dominated the net with kills while Caroline Robertson, Meghan Yeagle, Kellia Kreager, Jadyn Paige, and Elizabeth Robertson handled the defense with digs and serve receives.

CALDWELL: 3 NEWCOMERSTOWN: 0

The Redskins won 25-6, 25-10, 25-17. Caldwell is now 9-2 on the season.