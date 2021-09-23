Free Fresh Produce Market this Friday at First Baptist Church in South Zanesville

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Anyone struggling with food insecurity, or in need of some fresh produce, is invited to the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville for their Free Fresh Produce Market this Friday.

The drive through charity event is in partnership with Eastside Community Ministry, and will kick off at 9AM when volunteers will begin loading the produce into your car safely.

“We’re going to use this as a drive through process again. We’re going to get the people on the property and off the property safely. But because of COVID, we want to do everything we can to keep everyone well, so they’ll lower the groceries in the cars, and we’ll make sure they get off the property safely,” David Nuhfer, pastor at First Baptist Church in South Zanesville stated.

This produce giveaway is important to Eastside and First Baptist as it is a way to help people in the community, and to share a message important to their organizations.

“I think for people who are under-resourced, this is really important. This can be the difference between having enough good food, and not having it. And we want to put them in a healthier situation. We want to do this to let them know that Eastside and First Baptist Church care about them, that God loves them, they’re important to us, and we want them to have a good life,” Nuhfer said.

The produce drives occur monthly between January through June, and then again in September and October. They expect and hope to serve 200 families this Friday. If you would like to help the food drive, you can help through non-perishable food donations or monetary donations to Eastside Community Ministry.