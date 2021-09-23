Free Fresh Produce Market this Friday at First Baptist Church in South Zanesville

Local News
Gunnar Consol46

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Anyone struggling with food insecurity, or in need of some fresh produce, is invited to the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville for their Free Fresh Produce Market this Friday.

The drive through charity event is in partnership with Eastside Community Ministry, and will kick off at 9AM when volunteers will begin loading the produce into your car safely.

“We’re going to use this as a drive through process again. We’re going to get the people on the property and off the property safely. But because of COVID, we want to do everything we can to keep everyone well, so they’ll lower the groceries in the cars, and we’ll make sure they get off the property safely,” David Nuhfer, pastor at First Baptist Church in South Zanesville stated.

This produce giveaway is important to Eastside and First Baptist as it is a way to help people in the community, and to share a message important to their organizations.

“I think for people who are under-resourced, this is really important. This can be the difference between having enough good food, and not having it. And we want to put them in a healthier situation. We want to do this to let them know that Eastside and First Baptist Church care about them, that God loves them, they’re important to us, and we want them to have a good life,” Nuhfer said.

The produce drives occur monthly between January through June, and then again in September and October. They expect and hope to serve 200 families this Friday. If you would like to help the food drive, you can help through non-perishable food donations or monetary donations to Eastside Community Ministry.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Ridge Avenue closure

Carolyn Fleegle

Command Center reports 6 deaths and 802 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

Carolyn Fleegle

Week Five ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

Gunnar Consol