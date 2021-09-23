Coshocton and New Lex Ready to Bring the Offense



When Coshocton and New Lexington met last season the game was decided by just eight points. The Redskins edged the Panthers in that meeting 42-34.

It was two years ago that the two teams put up the offense with New Lexington winning 82-60.

Head Coach Kevin board knows that his team will need offensive productivity and a strong defense to beat Coshocton. The Panthers come into this year’s match already having faced some tough opponents in John Glenn, West Muskingum and most recently a 48-6 loss to Tri-Valley.

“Even in the losses and we talked about this while watching the film, there’s still a lot of good happening,” said Coach Kevin Board. “We’re moving the football, not scoring in the end zone every time we get the chance, but there’s still some good. It’s not like everything we’re doing right now is bad.”

On the other end of the ball is the Reskins who have battled some non-football related issues pertaining to Covid. Coach Smith said he’s confident his team will make need adjustments. For two practices this week there were just 16 players out of the around 50 normally on the field.

“We’ve hit a little bit of adversity in the past week. We were quarantined and didn’t play. We’ve gotten a lot of negative tests. We find out who is allowed to come back, but we are playing this Friday so we have enough to put a team down there and put eleven on the field and play,” said Coach Steve Smith.

You can listen to the Coshocton/New Lexington game on Highway 103 Friday night. Pregame begins at 6pm with kick-off at 7pm.