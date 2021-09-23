Chicago White Sox to visit the Cleveland Indians

Chicago White Sox (85-66, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (74-76, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Indians: Zach Plesac (10-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +105, White Sox -125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will face off on Thursday.

The Indians are 37-38 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .406 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .551.

The White Sox have gone 36-39 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .333, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .375.

The White Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Liam Hendriks earned his fifth victory and Brian Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Nick Wittgren registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .551.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 extra base hits and 113 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Amed Rosario: (covid-il), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.