TODAY: Scattered Showers/Drizzle. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly. High 58°

TONIGHT: Early Shower. Gradual Clearing. Chilly. Low 45°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 70°

DISCUSSION:

A breezy and chilly Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. This is the coolest high temperature since the 29th of May, when it was 54 degrees in Zanesville. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again, along with scattered drizzle and light rain showers possible throughout the day. Breezes will be on the stronger side late this morning into the afternoon, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times.

An early shower chance will linger into the evening, otherwise we will see drier conditions returning during the overnight. Skies will begin to gradually clear during the overnight, and we will see much colder conditions, as lows bottom out in the mid 40s.

More sunshine and warmth will return as we round out the work week. Highs will top off in the upper 60s to around 70 Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will top off around 70 Saturday and Sunday. Scattered shower and isolated thunderstorm chances will move back in on Saturday, as another cold front moves through the region. We will see drier conditions once again Saturday night into the day on Sunday.

We will see a general warming trend as we end the month of September, as highs top off in the upper 70s to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight chance for rain will return on Tuesday, otherwise we look to be dry as we end the month across SE Ohio.

Have a Great Thursday!

