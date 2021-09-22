WHIZ Radio week six broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week six of the high school football season and here are the games you’ll be able to hear this Friday on WHIZ Radio.

On Z92 Radio it’s a matchup between two 4-1 teams as West Muskingum welcomes in Philo. David Kinder and Andrew Allison will have the play-by-play.

On Highway 103 Radio Coshocton visits Jim Rockwell Stadium to play New Lexington. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins will have the call.

And on AM 1240 Radio Zanesville goes to Licking Valley to play the Panthers. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will describe the action.

All three games start at 7 and stream online at whiznews.com.