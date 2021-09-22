Week Five ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedics Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week’s three highlighted players are: Tri-Valley’s #4 Drew Burkhart, Zanesville’s #13 Trey Wyatt, and Maysville’s #1 Hayden Jarret.

Due to COVID cases in the community and high school safety protocols, we weren’t able to interview one of the players of the game this week, but we were still able to celebrate our local athletes.

“Orthopaedics Associates is really happy to be able to support our local athletes with this award. We want to congratulate all the athletes who had such a great week last week, and we love to be supporting the community in this way,” Dr. Steven Kimberly, an associate at Orthopaedics Associates of Zanesville stated.

This upcoming Friday, stay turned to AM1240, Z92, and Highway 103 for live coverage of this week’s upcoming high school football games and to find out who the player’s of the game are immediately after each game.

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

