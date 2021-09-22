Week Five ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedics Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week’s three highlighted players are: Tri-Valley’s #4 Drew Burkhart, Zanesville’s #13 Trey Wyatt, and Maysville’s #1 Hayden Jarret.

Due to COVID cases in the community and high school safety protocols, we weren’t able to interview one of the players of the game this week, but we were still able to celebrate our local athletes.

“Orthopaedics Associates is really happy to be able to support our local athletes with this award. We want to congratulate all the athletes who had such a great week last week, and we love to be supporting the community in this way,” Dr. Steven Kimberly, an associate at Orthopaedics Associates of Zanesville stated.

This upcoming Friday, stay turned to AM1240, Z92, and Highway 103 for live coverage of this week’s upcoming high school football games and to find out who the player’s of the game are immediately after each game.