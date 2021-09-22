‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ Event Lacing Up For October Event

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Coming up on October 4th, the domestic violence shelter and advocacy group Transitions, is hosting its annual “Walk A Mile in My Shoes” event to raise awareness of domestic violence and to educate others about the topic.

The event is appropriate to start off October which is domestic violence awareness month. Festivities will begin at 5PM and will include an awards ceremony, the walking event, guest speakers, and free food.

“We want the whole family there, you know. Because when more people are there, the more they’re going to learn about domestic violence,” Dorothy Thomas, Court Advocate for Transitions stated.

Celebrity and team walkers will complete a lap around the court house which allows participants to reflect and learn on the experience of literally walking in another’s shoes.

“I think it’s getting people to understand, hopefully like I said, we’ll quit victim blaming, and try to understand just how hard it is to walk in somebody else’s shoes,” Thomas said.

Currently they have 50 celebrity walkers and 22 teams sign-up. To register as a celebrity walker or team for the event or just to learn more information, you can call Dorthoy Thomas to sign-up or you can sign-up the day of. To register a team it is $100, or to register as a walker it is only $10.